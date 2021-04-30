News
Friday
April 30
Armenia 2nd President on fight against emigration: Power, atmosphere need to be changed
Armenia 2nd President on fight against emigration: Power, atmosphere need to be changed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The best way to fight against emigration is to change the current atmosphere in the country. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters.

"If everything stays the same, those who have a good profession, people who take all this to heart will find it difficult to adapt, will leave [things] behind, go; it always happens that way. When the atmosphere somewhere is disgusting, there is constant tension, one worries, constantly thinks what will the future be like, people have some questions—like myself. And if the number of those questions increases from an extent, one wants to change his place, escapes from those uncertainties. There is too much uncertainty in Armenia today.

A change in atmosphere in Armenia is not possible if there will be no change of power; that is, the power, the atmosphere needs to be changed, and to inspire faith in our people," he said.
