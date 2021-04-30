Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Country has no village head not charged on some criminals cases

It is not a normal phenomenon when people start to be proud of criminal cases; this should not be the case. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters.
"When there is no village head in the country against whom 2-3 criminal cases have not been initiated, there is a mayor against whom there are more than 20 cases, and after initiating that criminal case there are cases when no investigation is carried out for about two years. When that village head needs to be understood something, they [the incumbent Armenian authorities] immediately say, ‘Do you remember? There is a criminal case against you.’
After saying goodbye to this power [as a result of the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20], we must do everything to return to our country the attitude that it is not a good thing to be under a criminal case," Kocharyan said.