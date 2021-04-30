Armenia Ombudsman: Creation of buffer zone in Syunik Province is a current issue

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia considers the creation of a buffer zone in Syunik Province a current issue. This is what Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during today’s discussion on the 2020 Annual Report of the Office of the Human Rights Defender held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, this will allow to not only restore the rights of residents of Armenia’s borderline settlements, but also provide the opportunity to cultivate lands and use grazing fields.
Tatoyan mentioned that this also implies the dislocation of Azerbaijani soldiers and armed persons and the removal of Azerbaijani flags and panels, adding that the Office of the Human Rights Defender has submitted relevant facts to international organizations with the proposal to create a buffer zone.
The Ombudsman also stated that the aim is to let international organizations know that the Azerbaijani side is leading the same policy that was being led in the Ottoman era and is trying to erase the traces of history.