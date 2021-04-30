News
Armenia President addresses letters of thanks to leaders of Diaspora Armenian organizations
Armenia President addresses letters of thanks to leaders of Diaspora Armenian organizations
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent letters of thanks to the leaders of Armenian organizations of the Diaspora, including Chairman of the Central Council of the ARF-D Armenian National Committee, Representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Hagop Der-Khatchadourian; President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian; Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) Van Krikorian and Executive Director Bryan Ardouny, expressing gratitude for their contributions to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the press office of the President of Armenia reports.

In his letter addressed to Hagop Der-Khatchadourian, Sarkissian particularly emphasized that the ARF-D made its weighty contribution to the adoption of the Armenian Genocide Resolution by the US Congress in 2019, which was a key milestone in the efforts for recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.

In the letter addressed to AGBU President Berge Setrakian, President Sarkissian highly appreciated the Union’s patriotic and pro-national activities and stated that the AGBU has always supported the implementation of pan-national goals in Armenia, Artsakh and around the world, including the United States of America.

Addressing Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Krikorian and Executive Director of the Armenian Assembly of America Bryan Ardouny, Sarkissian highly appreciated the Assembly’s efforts for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and added that Armenia is grateful to all those who contributed to the restoration of justice with their dedication and through their efforts. He also said the result is always visible when Armenians combine their efforts and turn their vision into a reality.
This text available in   Հայերեն
