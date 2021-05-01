News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 01
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dozens of cinemas, theaters, other venues reopen in Belgium despite government orders
Dozens of cinemas, theaters, other venues reopen in Belgium despite government orders
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Dozens of cinemas, theaters and other venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening their doors Friday to protest the country’s ongoing shutdown of cultural activities, AP reported.

After more than six months without revenue, venue owners say Belgium’s ongoing ban on indoor cultural events is proof of “an unacceptable inequality of treatment” their industry has experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no evidence that culture should take second place to supermarkets, zoos or any other activity that generates social contact,” owners participating in Still Standing For Culture, an activism collective, said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
532 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 22 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
Ombudsman: Employees' rights are one of the major issues during period of pandemic in Armenia
Employees' rights have become a major issue...
 Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,667 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 Karabakh President: Russia has sent 15,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has received the...
 New York Mayor plans to fully reopen city on July 1
The main reason for his optimism that the country's largest city...
 Total global spending on COVID-19 vaccines to reach $ 157 billion by 2025
According to the report...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos