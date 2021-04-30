Armenia Prosecutor General on Pashinyan being acting PM: We have not seen evidence of crime

YEREVAN. – The prosecutor's office has not seen any evidence of a crime regarding Nikol Pashinyan being the acting prime minister. The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Arthur Davtyan, on Friday told this to reporters.
To note, several lawyers claim that when a person resigns from office—as Pashinyan has formally stepped down in his capacity as PM, he ceases to serve in this capacity, and there is no term "acting prime minister" in any code.
To a reporter's question as to whether we are dealing with usurpation of power on the part of Pashinyan, the prosecutor general responded: "The regulations of the Constitution are disputed by various scholars. Even if they state that they are dealing with a constitutional dispute, there is a body resolving constitutional disputes in the Republic of Armenia. If, as a result of people's interpretations, we try to see evidence of a crime, we have studied it and we have not seen evidence of a crime there. We had a question, to which an answer was given that the seemingly raised dispute is of a constitutional nature, whereas the prosecutor's office does not have the authority to resolve disputes with such nature."