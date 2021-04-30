Latest on COVID-19, Russian FM to visit Armenia, 30.04.21 digest

Armenia News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.04.21:
AZERBAIJANIS
8-10 Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes have crossed over to the area between military posts.
On April 28 at around 11:40 a.m. at the maintenance station of N military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia located in the northeastern sector of the country’s state border, trespassing the line of contact from the side of the Azerbaijani Alibeyli settlement, 8-10 persons dressed in civilian clothes crossed over to the territory between military posts, bringing with them 30-40-meter long tubes, probably for the purpose of delivering water from the specific territory to the nearby Azerbaijani military post.
RUSSIAN FM
From May 5 to 6, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Armenia.
This is posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
TATOYAN
Armenia Ombudsman's Office analyzed nearly 300 videos showing tortures of Armenians
The Office has analyzed nearly 300 videos showing the tortures of Armenians, translated the words and phrases into Russian and English, and forwarded all the videos to international organizations along with the materials.
KOCHARYAN
Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan held talks with his supporters.
He touched upon the issue of Armenian snap parliamentary elections and noted that 'elections are a very specific technology, and I believe there is not much to “invent” here.'
According to him, 'the elections will not be easy, there will be a need for huge campaigning. I understand that we have ‘specialized’ in a street struggle; I believe there will probably be a need for such a struggle. I hope that after the resignation [of acting PM Nikol Pashinyan], our law enforcement system will behave in a more restrained way, realizing that this person has no chance of being re-elected,' Kocharyan said.
He noted that the reaction to rigging Armenia elections shall be aggressive and decisive.
Kocharyan also said that if Armenia is not made the most organized, the most modernized, modern country in this region, we will not succeed in the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] issue.
COVID-19
As of Friday morning, 536 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 216,064 in the country.
Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,108 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 964, the total respective number so far is 198,135.