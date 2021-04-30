Armenia Prosecutor General: Corruption crime against state in amount of AMD 227,000,000,000 was discovered in 2020

A corruption crime against the state in the amount of AMD 227,000,000,000 was discovered in 2020. This is what Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan said during today’s discussion on the 2020 Annual Report of the Prosecutor General’s Office held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembl.
According to him, the fight against corruption is a priority for the Prosecutor General’s Office.
“Throughout 2020, 1,356 citizens were held criminally liable,” he said, adding that Armenia ranked 12th in terms of world crimes, on a scale of 0-100 and based on the data of the World Population Assessment.