Friday
April 30
Friday
April 30
Indian Stalin winning elections in a state of India
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Indian politician referred to as Joseph Stalin is winning in the elections taking place in one of the states of India, AFP reports.

The results of exit polls show that Stalin's Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Party is winning the elections in Tamil Nadu state of southern India.

In an interview in 2019, the Indian Democrat Stalin, who was born a few days before the death of Joseph Stalin in 1953, admitted that he found himself in an awkward situation at an airport in Russia and was asked several questions before being allowed to go inside.
