News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian lawyer: Even Pashinyan transporting via official car is viewed as use of administrative resource
Armenian lawyer: Even Pashinyan transporting via official car is viewed as use of administrative resource
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Even during the election campaign, the transportation of Nikol Pashinyan from point A to point B with an official car will be viewed as use of administrative resource. This is what lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan said during today’s discussion.

According to him, such norms are determined by the Venice Commission.

“This will create unequal conditions for political role-players during the election campaign,” he explained.

On April 25, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned and announced snap parliamentary elections. He also mentioned that he will serve as acting Prime Minister ahead of the elections expected to be held on June 20.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos