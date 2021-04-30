Armenian lawyer: Even Pashinyan transporting via official car is viewed as use of administrative resource

Even during the election campaign, the transportation of Nikol Pashinyan from point A to point B with an official car will be viewed as use of administrative resource. This is what lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan said during today’s discussion.
According to him, such norms are determined by the Venice Commission.
“This will create unequal conditions for political role-players during the election campaign,” he explained.
On April 25, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned and announced snap parliamentary elections. He also mentioned that he will serve as acting Prime Minister ahead of the elections expected to be held on June 20.