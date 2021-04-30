News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 01
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia justice minister institutes disciplinary proceedings against Yerevan general jurisdiction court judge
Armenia justice minister institutes disciplinary proceedings against Yerevan general jurisdiction court judge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan has instituted disciplinary proceedings against Judge Arman Hovhannisyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

The presses are spreading news according to which the reason for the disciplinary proceedings is the decision to reject the motion submitted by the National Security Service to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure for commander of the Sisakan military detachment Ashot Minasyan (a.k.a. Ashot Yerkat) under the case of the latter stated in the report that Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had submitted to the Minister of Justice of Armenia.

In this regard, several advocates are supporting Judge Hovhannisyan on their Facebook pages.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos