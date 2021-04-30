Armenia's Pashinyan visits Innopolis in Kazan

During his working visit to Russia, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today visited the Innopolis innovation city in Kazan, the first city of Russia designed for IT specialists, as reported the Office of the Prime Minister.

Pashinyan toured the innovation city and was introduced to the operation and technological environment of the technopark. Mayor Ruslan Shigaleyev and the technopark’s Executive Director Renat Khalimov presented the goals, objectives, current and development programs of Innopolis, as well as the model for the city’s development through public-private partnership.

Built in 2015, the city has an area of 1,200 ha and a population of 3,800. Information technologies and robotics lie at the core of the infrastructures, economy, education and services here. There is also a Special Economic Zone with tax privileges, making the city attractive for IT companies and startups. Currently, over 360 companies are registered in Innopolis. There are complex infrastructures (residential complexes, kindergartens, a school, medical and sport centers, postal and bank units, etc.) Pashinyan was also introduced to the plans and working conditions of a number of operating IT companies, and certain IT companies introduced the acting Prime Minister to their proposals for development of cooperation with Armenia.

Pashinyan also visited the University of Innopolis where he was told about the educational and research programs for IT specialists completely funded by the government. He also considered the technological environment in Innopolis interesting, adding that the IT sector is growing dynamically in Armenia and attached importance to the exchange of experience with Innopolis.

Before his visit to Innopolis, the acting Prime Minister, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin and the other heads of governments participating in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council visited Kazan Expo international exhibition center.