Karabakh emergency situations service: Azerbaijanis transfer remains of another servicemen to Armenian side
Karabakh emergency situations service: Azerbaijanis transfer remains of another servicemen to Armenian side
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The State Service for Emergency Situations at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that, according to preliminary data, the Azerbaijanis transferred to the Armenian side the remains of another Armenian serviceman from the “Aregasar” place in northern Artsakh.

A forensic medical expert examination will be designated to identify the body.

Since November 13, 2020, the remains of a total of 1,552 Armenian servicemen have been evacuated from the territories that aren’t under the control of Artsakh or have been transferred by the Azerbaijani side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
