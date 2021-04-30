Karabakh emergency situations service: Azerbaijanis transfer remains of another servicemen to Armenian side

The State Service for Emergency Situations at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that, according to preliminary data, the Azerbaijanis transferred to the Armenian side the remains of another Armenian serviceman from the “Aregasar” place in northern Artsakh.
A forensic medical expert examination will be designated to identify the body.
Since November 13, 2020, the remains of a total of 1,552 Armenian servicemen have been evacuated from the territories that aren’t under the control of Artsakh or have been transferred by the Azerbaijani side.