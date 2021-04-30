White House states topics that might be discussed during possible Biden-Putin summit

The Russia-US summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden hasn’t been confirmed, but the agenda for the upcoming meeting might include the situation around Alexey Navalny and the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters today, RIA Novosti reports.
Psaki added that she can’t report new information about the possible dates and that the specifics of the agenda will be determined after the two leaders’ meeting is confirmed. She also said the US is still concerned “about the fate of Alexey Navalny and the increase of the presence of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders”.
Earlier, the White House had reported that Biden has offered Putin a high-level meeting in a European country to discuss the issues of the bilateral ties this summer, and the Kremlin reported that the possible dates are under consideration.