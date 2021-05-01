Conflict on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border ends 2 days after it began

The armed conflict on the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border, which had started this week due to access to a water facility, has been resolved in the last day. The parties have declared a ceasefire, withdrawn their military units, and are assessing the damage, TASS reports.
The Tajik-Kyrgyz border is about 980km long, of which about 400 km have not yet been demarcated and delimited, and in some areas there are occasional disputes and conflicts between locals. But the latest clashes have been one of the most serious in terms of both casualties and damage.
Exact figures are still being received, but it is already known that at least 30 people were killed and about 200 were injured on both sides. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev has appealed to the United Nations to redirect some of its humanitarian projects for the reconstruction of the affected region.