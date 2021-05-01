Newspaper: Work of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan working group on unblocking transport links reaches deadlock?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Rumors have been circulating for a long time that the work of the tripartite working group on the matter of unblocking transport links has reached a deadlock. Zhoghovurd daily found out from its sources that even meetings are not convened.
Let us inform that a tripartite working group was set up—at the suggestion of RF [Russian Federation] President Putin—jointly chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, to implement the agreements reached in the trilateral document signed on November 9-10. The first meeting of the group took place on January 30, the second—on February 6. From the Armenian side, the group is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
Zhoghovurd daily asked Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan why the working group does not hold meetings, whether the discussions are deadlocked. In response to our question, the deputy prime minister responded in short: "We have held 5 meetings, has not entered a deadlock, the experts are working."