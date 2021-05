Armenian National Committee of America disappointed over Biden waiver of Resolution 907 sanctions on Azerbaijan

Armenia President: We must form our country’s development agenda, make it reality with our work

Armenia acting PM: This process is underway and will reach its objective

532 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Two soldiers killed in explosion near Afghanistan airbase

US proposing to impose sanctions on Turkey for human rights violations

Quake hits Armenia

Newspaper: Another bill introduced against Armenia media

US temporarily suspends its arms embargo on Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Work of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan working group on unblocking transport links reaches deadlock?

Dozens of cinemas, theaters, other venues reopen in Belgium despite government orders

Conflict on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border ends 2 days after it began

Armenia justice minister institutes disciplinary proceedings against Yerevan general jurisdiction court judge

White House states topics that might be discussed during possible Biden-Putin summit

Serzh Sargsyan: I was thinking about resigning on the evening of April 21, 2018 and on the morning of April 22, 2018

Armenia 3rd President: I was defeated by much bigger forces in the West and in the North

Armenia's Pashinyan returning to Yerevan via another plane

Armenia 3rd President on events of April 2018

Technical fault discovered on Armenia acting PM's plane

Armenia's Homeland Party to announce decision on participation in possible snap parliamentary elections tomorrow

Karabakh emergency situations service: Azerbaijanis transfer remains of another servicemen to Armenian side

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Presidents agree to solve conflict exclusively through peace

Indian Stalin winning elections in a state of India

Armenian lawyer: Even Pashinyan transporting via official car is viewed as use of administrative resource

Armenia Ombudsman: Creation of buffer zone in Syunik Province is a current issue

Leader of Armenian opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party is charged

Armenia's Pashinyan visits Innopolis in Kazan

Latest on COVID-19, Russian FM to visit Armenia, 30.04.21 digest

Armenia Prosecutor General: Corruption crime against state in amount of AMD 227,000,000,000 was discovered in 2020

Armenia President sends thank-you letter to Kim Kardashian

Chiefs of Armenian and Russian armies' General Staffs meet in Moscow

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan must return the captives

Armenia Prosecutor General on Pashinyan being acting PM: We have not seen evidence of crime

Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

Armenia President addresses letters of thanks to leaders of Diaspora Armenian organizations

President to Nancy Pelosi: You, your team did everything to reach official recognition of Armenian Genocide

Arman Tatoyan: Armenia Ombudsman's Office analyzed nearly 300 videos showing tortures of Armenians

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Country has no village head not charged on some criminals cases

Armenia 2nd President on fight against emigration: Power, atmosphere need to be changed

Armenian man throws himself out a window of medical center for COVID-19 patients in Yerevan

Armenian advocate: Nikol Pashinyan continues to benefit from PM's privileges, this is unlawful

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Why should you be respected if you are crumpled?

Ombudsman: Employees' rights are one of the major issues during period of pandemic in Armenia

2nd President Kocharyan: Reaction to rigging Armenia elections shall be aggressive, decisive

Ex-President Kocharyan: Armenia snap parliamentary elections will not be easy

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I'm not offended by the people

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Lying by an official should become criminally punishable

Armenia President congratulates King of Sweden on 75th birthday

The FUTURE ARMENIAN public initiative is launched, with 15 goals

Armenia acting PM: Industry is one of driving forces of EEU economic system (PHOTOS)

Criminal case opened into finding of human skull in Armenia village field

Yerevan tunnel smoke source is determined

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia President: All necessary measures need to be taken to ensure POWs’ return from Azerbaijan

536 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Blinken decides to visit Ukraine

Smoke coming out of Yerevan tunnel

At least 44 killed in Israel pilgrimage stampede

Artsakh MFA: ‘Koltso’ operation became yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan genocidal policy

Pashinyan: Russia relations with Armenia have been, are, will be good

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM finds way to get rid of Yerevan mayor

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan discusses all details with future ally party leader

Abraham Accords effect: more armed drones in Middle East

Stepanakert: Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village (PHOTOS)

Armenia ombudsman special report: Azerbaijani attacks were accompanied by cruelties, beheadings (VIDEO)

Royal Mint produces largest gold coin in history weighing 10 kg

Saudi Arabia to close 8 more Turkish schools

Karabakh President: Russia has sent 15,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Facebook will pay $ 5 million to reporters for newsletter

Delegation of Armenian ex-army general's wife's NGO on visit to Karabakh

23-year-old Karabakh war veteran dies after curving off road with asphalt leveling machine

New York Mayor plans to fully reopen city on July 1

Republican Party of Armenia Vice-President on cooperation with opposition Homeland Party

Armenian economist: Acting economy minister probably believes in his absurd statements

Armenia Ombudsman to French MPs: Azerbaijan is artificially delaying and politicizing return of Armenian POWs

Vatican: Pope Francis declares war on corruption

Member of ruling faction of Yerevan Council of Elders resigns

70-year-old woman dies after driver runs over her in Yerevan

Armenia acting FM, French MPs touch upon regional security and peace

Armenian parliamentary speaker: Public's response may be coarse if changes aren't made in judiciary

Total global spending on COVID-19 vaccines to reach $ 157 billion by 2025

Republican Party of Armenia to run in snap parliamentary elections through alliance with opposition party

Armenia MFA condemns damaging and burning of pedestal of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan

Armenia's Pashinyan attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's narrow-format meeting

France to ease quarantine from May 19

China says US is stepping up military activity against it

NATO conducts large-scale drills in Albania

Armenia acting economy minister urges protesters to apply for jobs at ministry

Armenia MOD: 8-10 Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes cross over to area between military posts

Armenian MFA: Russia FM to pay visit to Armenia from May 5 to 6

EU issues statement on Armenian POWs in Baku, human skull found in Armenia village, 29.04.21 digest

Armenia National Security Service: 21-km sector of road in Syunik Province to be controlled with technical resources

Protest staged near Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends

Armenia Investigative Committee reports discovery of a human skull in field in village, preparing a report

Yerevan mayor hosts counterpart of Karabakh's Stepanakert who is on unofficial visit

French MPs intend to submit bills criminalizing denial of Armenian Genocide and regarding Artsakh

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Supreme Judicial Council acting chairman and members

Armenia acting economy minister says he'll resign if two-digit economic growth isn't ensured by end of this year

Melkonyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan security service heads last met on captives’ issue month ago

Protest being staged outside Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia