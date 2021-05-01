News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 01
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Another bill introduced against Armenia media
Newspaper: Another bill introduced against Armenia media
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: During the regular session of the National Assembly [(NA)] starting on May 4, it is planned to discuss in the second reading the RA draft law "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Criminal Code." Although the ruling My Step faction was able to pass it quickly without problems, the changes are a cause for concern.

Zhoghovurd daily was informed that Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan also reflected on this Code. The thing is that the provisions related to the mass media are especially worrying.

In particular, Article 9 of the Code proposes to supplement the Criminal Code with a new Article 154.15: "Publishing false information or slander about a party (party bloc) or candidate running in elections." The latter envisages punishment for publishing false information or slander about a party (party bloc) or candidate running in elections, during election campaign season, on election day, before the end of the election, or on the day before, for the purpose of damaging the rating through an anonymous source, through information and communication technologies.

Section 2 of the same article prescribes punishment for the same act committed through five or more anonymous sources.

However, the Human Rights Defender emphasizes that since 2010, defamation and insult have been decriminalized, and these institutions have been transferred to the sphere of normalization of civil law relations.

Tatoyan notes that the terms "through an anonymous source" and "in order to damage the rating" of the act being criminalized are a cause for concern. And based on all this, the Human Rights Defender proposes to take into account those risks.

Let us note that this is another bill against the media [of Armenia], and some of them have yet to reach the NA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia acting PM finds way to get rid of Yerevan mayor
And it is known with whom Pashinyan wants to replace Marutyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan discusses all details with future ally party leader
And the former ruling party’s “faces” will be engaged in bringing votes…
 Republican Party of Armenia Vice-President on cooperation with opposition Homeland Party
Ashotyan also said the formation of...
 Member of ruling faction of Yerevan Council of Elders resigns
Member of the My Step faction of the...
 Republican Party of Armenia to run in snap parliamentary elections through alliance with opposition party
Simultaneously, the Republican Party of Armenia...
 Newspaper: Entry threshold to change before Armenia forthcoming snap parliamentary elections?
On the one hand, the Venice Commission has given the green light to lower the threshold, on the other hand…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos