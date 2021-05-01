News
Monday
May 03
News
532 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
532 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 532 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 216,596 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,128 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,020 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 980, the total respective number so far is 199,115, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,333—which is a drop by 470 in one day.

And 4,430 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 988,086 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
