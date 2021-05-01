532 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

High-tech ministry: 3D glasses developed by Armenia engineers are few steps ahead of others in world

Prosperous Armenia Party to not attend Monday parliament special session on electing new PM

Armenia acting PM, wife get vaccinated against coronavirus (PHOTOS)

145 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

President: I was questioned, as witness, by Artsakh prosecutor's office investigators

New fire hydrants being installed in Yerevan

Rockets fired at Baghdad International Airport

Blinken speaks about difficulties in relations with China

Mass deaths reported in Finland due to unknown drug

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan completing withdrawal of troops from border

Two women pedestrians die after being hit by car near Armenia village

Three Israelis injured in West Bank drive-by shooting

US not sharing Iran optimism over nuclear deal

US ready for diplomacy with N. Korea to denuclearize peninsula, says Sullivan

Iran imports 1 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Armenian defense ministry speaks on footage capturing Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers

Explosion at chemical plant in Iran

US President holds informal meeting with Mossad head

Argue between Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers in Syunik

Kenya: police wounded DW reporter

267 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Greece to reopen for tourists

Azerbaijan started building trench near Armenia village, says community head

Parliament speaker: Azerbaijan not fulfilling its obligation to return Armenian POWs, other detainees

US needs to adapt its containment system to new challenges, says Austin

Canada suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Iraq parliament delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia communists: Government's policy led to catastrophic consequences of the war

Analyst: Main opposition in Armenia is ex-President Kocharyan

11 killed after storm in China

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Homeland Party decides to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections

Armed “settling of scores” takes place in Yerevan at night

Armenian National Committee of America disappointed over Biden waiver of Resolution 907 sanctions on Azerbaijan

Armenia President: We must form our country’s development agenda, make it reality with our work

Armenia acting PM: This process is underway and will reach its objective

532 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Two soldiers killed in explosion near Afghanistan airbase

US proposing to impose sanctions on Turkey for human rights violations

Quake hits Armenia

Newspaper: Another bill introduced against Armenia media

US temporarily suspends its arms embargo on Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Work of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan working group on unblocking transport links reaches deadlock?

Dozens of cinemas, theaters, other venues reopen in Belgium despite government orders

Conflict on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border ends 2 days after it began

Armenia justice minister institutes disciplinary proceedings against Yerevan general jurisdiction court judge

White House states topics that might be discussed during possible Biden-Putin summit

Serzh Sargsyan: I was thinking about resigning on the evening of April 21, 2018 and on the morning of April 22, 2018

Armenia 3rd President: I was defeated by much bigger forces in the West and in the North

Armenia's Pashinyan returning to Yerevan via another plane

Armenia 3rd President on events of April 2018

Technical fault discovered on Armenia acting PM's plane

Armenia's Homeland Party to announce decision on participation in possible snap parliamentary elections tomorrow

Karabakh emergency situations service: Azerbaijanis transfer remains of another servicemen to Armenian side

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Presidents agree to solve conflict exclusively through peace

Indian Stalin winning elections in a state of India

Armenian lawyer: Even Pashinyan transporting via official car is viewed as use of administrative resource

Armenia Ombudsman: Creation of buffer zone in Syunik Province is a current issue

Leader of Armenian opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party is charged

Armenia's Pashinyan visits Innopolis in Kazan

Latest on COVID-19, Russian FM to visit Armenia, 30.04.21 digest

Armenia Prosecutor General: Corruption crime against state in amount of AMD 227,000,000,000 was discovered in 2020

Armenia President sends thank-you letter to Kim Kardashian

Chiefs of Armenian and Russian armies' General Staffs meet in Moscow

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan must return the captives

Armenia Prosecutor General on Pashinyan being acting PM: We have not seen evidence of crime

Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

Armenia President addresses letters of thanks to leaders of Diaspora Armenian organizations

President to Nancy Pelosi: You, your team did everything to reach official recognition of Armenian Genocide

Arman Tatoyan: Armenia Ombudsman's Office analyzed nearly 300 videos showing tortures of Armenians

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Country has no village head not charged on some criminals cases

Armenia 2nd President on fight against emigration: Power, atmosphere need to be changed

Armenian man throws himself out a window of medical center for COVID-19 patients in Yerevan

Armenian advocate: Nikol Pashinyan continues to benefit from PM's privileges, this is unlawful

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Why should you be respected if you are crumpled?

Ombudsman: Employees' rights are one of the major issues during period of pandemic in Armenia

2nd President Kocharyan: Reaction to rigging Armenia elections shall be aggressive, decisive

Ex-President Kocharyan: Armenia snap parliamentary elections will not be easy

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I'm not offended by the people

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Lying by an official should become criminally punishable

Armenia President congratulates King of Sweden on 75th birthday

The FUTURE ARMENIAN public initiative is launched, with 15 goals

Armenia acting PM: Industry is one of driving forces of EEU economic system (PHOTOS)

Criminal case opened into finding of human skull in Armenia village field

Yerevan tunnel smoke source is determined

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia President: All necessary measures need to be taken to ensure POWs’ return from Azerbaijan

536 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Blinken decides to visit Ukraine

Smoke coming out of Yerevan tunnel

At least 44 killed in Israel pilgrimage stampede

Artsakh MFA: ‘Koltso’ operation became yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan genocidal policy

Pashinyan: Russia relations with Armenia have been, are, will be good

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM finds way to get rid of Yerevan mayor

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan discusses all details with future ally party leader

Abraham Accords effect: more armed drones in Middle East

Stepanakert: Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village (PHOTOS)

Armenia ombudsman special report: Azerbaijani attacks were accompanied by cruelties, beheadings (VIDEO)

Royal Mint produces largest gold coin in history weighing 10 kg

Saudi Arabia to close 8 more Turkish schools