Armenian National Committee of America disappointed over Biden waiver of Resolution 907 sanctions on Azerbaijan

President Joe Biden—who pointedly called on his predecessor to fully implement Section 907 sanctions against Azerbaijan—has moved to waive this US Congressional sanction, clearing the way for Biden-Harris Administration assistance to the oil-rich and anti-Armenian Aliyev regime, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“American recognition of the Armenian Genocide comes with responsibilities, among them not arming or abetting Azerbaijan’s drive to complete this crime,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Any action by President Biden that greenlights U.S. aid to the Aliyev regime runs counter to his clear stand and, more profoundly, the spirit of his recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide.”

Section 907, enacted in 1992, establishes statutory restrictions on U.S. assistance to the Government of Azerbaijan “until the President determines, and so reports to the Congress, that the Government of Azerbaijan is taking demonstrable steps to cease all blockades and other offensive uses of force against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)].” The Congress included a Section 907 waiver in the FY2002 Foreign Operations, Export Financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. The Section 907 waiver and subsequent annual extensions require a number of certifications, including that granting the waiver “will not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan or be used for offensive purposes against Armenia.” The White House—exercising this waiver authority—has provided U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan ever since, including, during the Trump Administration, high levels (nearly $120 million) of military and security aid. This assistance has been provided without clear and consistent Congressional notifications.