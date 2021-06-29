News
Yerevan pedestrian run over twice, dies after failing to regain consciousness
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A pedestrian was run over by two cars in Yerevan today.

At around 1:45 am, resident of Yerevan Edgar Hayrapetyan, 35, ran over a 50-55-year-old man in front of a building located at 20 Mashtots Avenue with his Nissan car. The man has yet to be identified.

According to Shamshyan.com, afterwards, resident of Armavir Province of Armenia Lyudvig Khachatryan, 38, ran over the pedestrian with his Opel car.

The pedestrian was transferred to a university hospital in extremely critical condition and died after failing to regain consciousness at around 2:20 am.

Police officers arrived at the scene, and on-duty officer of the Operational Management Center of Yerevan Road Police Garik Hakobyan reported the news to the Division for Investigation into Road Crimes of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia. Afterwards, a criminal case was launched.

By the investigator’s instruction, the cars were transported to a special area protected by Yerevan Road Police.

Police and investigators are identifying the deceased.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
