Biden calls on Israel to support Palestinian economic opportunities

The United States supports a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and believes that Israel needs to support Palestinian economic opportunities, White House said in a statement on Monday following the talks between US and Israeli Presidents Joe Biden and Reuven Rivlin.

The leaders discussed recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank and the US President noted the importance of Israel taking steps to bring calm, stability, and support to broader economic opportunities for the Palestinian people.

President Biden reaffirmed that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best path to lasting peace. The leaders discussed the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance the role of moderate positions and promote the idea of ​​coexistence, while weakening the positions of extremists who advocate hatred and violence.

The presidents of the two countries discussed the many challenges facing the region, including the threat posed by Iran. Biden assured President Rivlin that the United States remains determined to counter Iran's malign activities and terrorist support among the forces under his control, which have destabilizing consequences for the region. They also discussed the possibilities for strengthening peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

The statement said that Biden, through Rivlin, conveyed an invitation to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to meet with him shortly at the White House and confirmed that the US administration looks forward to working closely with the new Israeli government on many important issues on the bilateral agenda.