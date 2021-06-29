News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Facebook value exceeds $ one trillion
Facebook value exceeds $ one trillion
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Innovations

The American company Facebook - founded by Mark Zuckerberg - has become the youngest company, the market value of which has surpassed the $ 1 trillion mark, Bloomberg reported.

Such a jump in the company's value occurred against the backdrop of a court decision to close the case on Facebook's violation of antitrust laws. Two claims were dismissed at once: from the Federal Trade Commission and the coalition of states.

After this decision of the judge, the price of Facebook shares reached $ 355.64 per share.

Also, thanks to the increased popularity of the company's apps for keeping in touch with friends and colleagues during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the company's shares rose by 30%.

This has resulted in steady growth in the company's users and high demand for digital advertising.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
TikTok named leader in sharing suicide content
The study was conducted from late March to early June this year...
 Panasonic sells its stake in Tesla
Tesla was founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2003...
 Armenia President receives acting high-tech industry minister
The acting minister presented the...
 Armenia to manufacture, export drones
The respective company will invest around $8,289,250 in this project…
 France says it will do everything it can to ensure Amazon is subject to minimum global tax
Despite Amazon's colossal presence and a market cap of over $ 1 trillion...
 Tech Week Artsakh 2021 to be held in Stepanakert
It will focus the efforts of ICT companies in one place to promote community development…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos