Facebook value exceeds $ one trillion

The American company Facebook - founded by Mark Zuckerberg - has become the youngest company, the market value of which has surpassed the $ 1 trillion mark, Bloomberg reported.
Such a jump in the company's value occurred against the backdrop of a court decision to close the case on Facebook's violation of antitrust laws. Two claims were dismissed at once: from the Federal Trade Commission and the coalition of states.
After this decision of the judge, the price of Facebook shares reached $ 355.64 per share.
Also, thanks to the increased popularity of the company's apps for keeping in touch with friends and colleagues during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the company's shares rose by 30%.
This has resulted in steady growth in the company's users and high demand for digital advertising.