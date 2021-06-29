News
Wednesday
June 30
News
China shares new photo of Mars
Region:World News
Theme: Society

China's National Space Administration (CNSA) has released a new photo of Mars taken by the Zhurong rover, CNN reported.

The black-and-white image shows a deserted Martian landscape, as well as the imprints of the rover's wheels. The device explores the surface of the red planet as part of a three-month mission. Chinese scientists hope Zhurong will gather important information about the geological structure of Mars, its atmosphere, and soil. The rover will also look for signs of life, including any groundwater or ice.

Earlier, China's Space Administration published a video from Mars. The footage shows an endless yellowish-brown desert, as well as Martian valleys and small craters. You can also see the moment the descent vehicle's parachute opens, and the Zhurong rover crosses the planet's surface.

The first Chinese probe to explore Mars, Tianwen 1, with the Zhurong rover, was launched at the end of July. The total weight of Tianwen-1 is about five tons, of which 3.7 tons fall on the orbital station. In May 2021, the device made a successful landing on the planet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
