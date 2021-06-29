News
US: Mexican faces 20 years in prison for jumping out of airplane
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A man faces up to 20 years in prison for jumping out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport, ABC reported.

The incident occurred during a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

According to the TV channel, the passenger arrived in Los Angeles two days before the incident. During his stay on the aircraft, he was restless, constantly looking around and twitching in his chair.

When the plane began to enter the runway, the man began to panic and ask the stewardess to release him. The man tried to get into the cockpit and then jumped out of the plane using the emergency ramp. The man fell on the airfield, breaking his right leg. Later, he was detained and taken to the hospital, where he was provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Doctors found out that the Mexican was under the influence of methamphetamine. He is due to appear in federal court this week.
