Brazilian military to be sent to Amazon to fight deforestation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed a decree authorizing the sending of military personnel to the Amazon as part of efforts to combat environmental crime and illegal deforestation, G1 portal.
The decree provides for the sending of military personnel to the states, where they will stay until August 31.
According to the text of the document, the armed forces will act in coordination with local authorities and environmental protection authorities.
At the end of April, speaking at the climate summit, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to end illegal deforestation in less than 10 years.