Gallup International Association in Armenia: Pro-government media labeled data as 'fake' after November 9

After November 9, 2020 [the day the trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was signed], Armenia’s pro-government media outlets started labeling Gallup International Association’s data as ‘fake’. This is what Head of Gallup International Association in Armenia Aram Navasardyan told reporters today.
Navasardyan went on to explain that this came after the organization recorded the fact that the ruling party’s ratings were dropping.
“It is noteworthy that our data weren’t considered fake inn 2018. In addition, pro-government media outlets were actively making references to our data,” he noted.