Armenia acting high-tech industry minister meets with GSMA Vice-President Daniel Pataki in Barcelona

Acting Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan yesterday met with Vice-President, Policy and Regulation and Head of Europe, Russia and CIS of GSMA Daniel Pataki on the heels of MWC Barcelona 2021, which is taking place from June 28 to July 1.
As reported the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, Chobanyan reported that Armenia’s tech firms have always participated in and highly appreciated the importance of MWC Barcelona. The acting minister touched upon the challenges of transformation of the sector and the new reality conditioned by the pandemic.
Pataki presented the activities of GSMA, which covers several areas, including the consolidation of sector-specific representatives in one place, standardization, technological cooperation and the opportunities for cooperation of decision-making politicians.
Acting Minister Chobanyan presented the main areas of activities of Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry and underscored the adoption of a new strategy on development, the implementation of which will raise the country’s economy to a new level for growth.
The parties attached importance to the need for development of partnership and agreed to consider the priorities for implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the sector.