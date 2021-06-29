Armenia acting PM holds consultation devoted to irrigation problem

The government’s strategy is to apply drip irrigation and new technologies and replace conventional irrigation with drip irrigation. This is what acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s consultation devoted to the paths to solve the current problems with irrigation.

“This year in June the heat and air temperature are unprecedented, and this is causing problems with irrigation. Armenia has been recording unprecedented heat waves for the past few years now, and this means the government needs to accept the fact that this is global climate change, not something that happens in the course of one year. This means the problems will most probably be ongoing. Basically, we will have a problem with irrigation water, and this poses a new challenge for agriculture.

Based on climate change, we come to the conclusion that there is no future for conventional irrigation. We need to promote the introduction of drip irrigation,” Pashinyan said and attached importance to the need to build reservoirs and store water.