Turkish scientists discover 11 ancient wonders at once

In Turkey, not far from one of the oldest temple complexes in the world, Göbeklitepe, archaeologists have discovered 11 more large man-made hills, Daily Sabah reported.
According to the newspaper, the embankments surround structures built about 12 thousand years ago, at a distance of 100 kilometers.
Minister of Culture and Tourism said that scientists called the area 12 hills, as well as the pyramids of southeastern Turkey.
Göbeklitepe has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2011 and was first discovered in 1963 by archaeologists from Istanbul and Chicago.