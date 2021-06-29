1 injured in Prague shooting

The shooting, which injured a 50-year-old woman, took place on Tuesday in the center of Prague, spokesperson of the Prague rescue service Yana Poshtova told reporters.
The woman was wounded during the shooting on Belegradskaya Street in Prague.
The wounded woman in serious condition was taken to the hospital, she said.
Meanwhile, representatives of the police informed that the victim is an employee of the labor exchange. She was shot by a man of about 60 years of age. Special forces fighters are involved in his search and detention.