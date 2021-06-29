American-Armenian Aram Shatakhtsyan included in Forbes' list '30 under 30'

The Forbes magazine has published their '30 under 30' list.
Aram Shatakhtsyan, who lives in California, is among the young people in the Entrepreneurship, Technology field. The 29-year-old businessman is the co-founder of the CodeSignal platform, which aims to find, develop, advance technical and technological talents.
The platform raised $ 12.5 million from investors.
The experts of the magazine considered over 15,000 candidates, out of which 600 candidates were selected in 20 different nominations. 30 young people were included in each nomination.