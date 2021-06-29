News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
American-Armenian Aram Shatakhtsyan included in Forbes' list '30 under 30'
American-Armenian Aram Shatakhtsyan included in Forbes' list '30 under 30'
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Forbes magazine has published their '30 under 30' list.

Aram Shatakhtsyan, who lives in California, is among the young people in the Entrepreneurship, Technology field. The 29-year-old businessman is the co-founder of the CodeSignal platform, which aims to find, develop, advance technical and technological talents. 

The platform raised $ 12.5 million from investors.

The experts of the magazine considered over 15,000 candidates, out of which 600 candidates were selected in 20 different nominations. 30 young people were included in each nomination.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos