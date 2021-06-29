Acting premier instructs to set up working group to operatively address Armenia agricultural challenges

YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday chaired a meeting on current issues in the agricultural sector, the irrigation water process, and reform programs in Armenia, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Pashinyan was informed about on the current agricultural situation in the country due to unfavorable weather conditions, the extent of respective water scarcity, the water supply process, the work to meet the demand for irrigation water.
It was noted that according to forecasts, the current high temperatures will be maintained throughout the summer, which will negatively affect the irrigation process in Armenia; in this context, there was a reference to what to do.
Nikol Pashinyan instructed to set up a working group which shall carry out coordinated work to operatively respond to the problems of the agricultural sector and, at the same time, to develop institutional solutions, support programs with development logic.
The acting premier stressed the importance of public communication, instructing those in charge to provide proper awareness, present to the public the situation, problems, and work being done to resolve them.