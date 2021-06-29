Advocate: 'Armenia' bloc to clarify issue regarding mandates after Constitutional Court announces decision

‘Armenia’ bloc will clarify the issue on parliamentary mandates after the Constitutional Court announces its decision. This is what advocate Aram Vardevanyan told reporters today.
Vardevanyan recalled that the bloc has submitted to the Constitutional Court an application regarding the several violations committed during the recent elections and mentioned the problems with passports.
Touching upon parliamentary immunity, the advocate stated that, by law, the Prosecutor General’s Office can’t apply to the parliament to annul parliamentary immunity and, in this case, there can be talk about termination and resumption of criminal prosecution only when there is no more hindrance in the form of parliamentary immunity, say, after five years.