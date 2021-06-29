News
News
OSCE Chair-in-Office and Secretary-General discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
OSCE Chair-in-Office and Secretary-General discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
OSCE Chair-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Secretary-General Helga Schmid.

“Excellent meeting with my colleague @HelgaSchmid_SG in beautiful #Hofburg. Many important topics were on the agenda – such as #Ukraine, the #Nagorno-Karabach conflict, and other security challenges," Linde tweeted.

 
