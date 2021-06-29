News
Russian State Duma chairman congratulates Armenia Parliament Speaker on victory in elections
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Phone talks between Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan were held today at the initiative of the Russian side.

As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, Volodin congratulated Armenia’s parliamentary speaker on the convincing victory in the snap parliamentary elections and wished him success in the future.

The parties discussed issues on the agenda of joint interest on bilateral and multilateral formats.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
