Artsakh interior minister: Search for, return of captives, the missing are on main agenda of our activity

In the process of searching for, retrieving the remains of Armenian servicemen from the territories now under Azerbaijani control, as well as returning the captives and detainees, the relevant units of the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs are ready for any move, even in the presence of bad interpersonal and ethno-ethnic relations and attitude of the adversary. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan told about this to Azat (Free) Artsakh.

"To be honest, in the first days of the search operations, an apparent inimical attitude was clearly observed in the adversary [i.e., Azerbaijan]. [But] after that, when the meetings became more frequent, there was a change in those relations, which only benefited our work," he added.

Referring to the work of the Artsakh State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, which has been functioning under his chairmanship since April, Sargsyan assured that all efforts are being made to re solve the main task on the agenda.

"The tasks of search and return of captives, missing servicemen, volunteers and reservists are on the main agenda of our activity; we make every effort in this regard. However, I must mention that this task has a covered and uncovered side. Moreover, there is more done that was on the uncovered side. This is probably the most difficult topic for each of us psychologically. The work is just as hard and difficult," Karen Sargsyan said.