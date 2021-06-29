News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
NATO Ramstein Alloy drills taking place in Baltic countries
NATO Ramstein Alloy drills taking place in Baltic countries
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The exercises of the air forces of NATO countries and their partners Ramstein Alloy started in the airspace of the Baltic countries, headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces reported.

During the exercise, communications and control procedures, as well as aviation security, will be practiced. Among other things, the participants in the exercise will practice actions in the event of a communication failure, escorting an aircraft, detecting a slowly flying aircraft, and search and rescue operations.

In total, more than 20 aircraft will be involved in the exercises, including an aircraft of the early warning and control system AWACS E-3.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US is a much more important ally for Italy than China
Italy, which was allocated the largest share of the EU's 209 billion euro pandemic...
 Defense Minister: Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan
Turkey has offered to guard and manage Hamid Karzai's airport after NATO's withdrawal...
 White House: Biden and Erdogan fail to find solution to S-400s issue
During his meeting with Biden on the...
 Stoltenberg says Georgia will become NATO member, but no specific date has been set
Stoltenberg added that Georgia and Ukraine are very important partners for NATO...
 Stoltenberg says NATO does not intend to start a cold war against China
No NATO country can stand alone to confront the security challenges posed by China...
 Biden's visit and NATO summit will cause inconveniences to residents of Brussels
Blocked roads and tunnels, barbed wire in the center of the Belgian capital...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos