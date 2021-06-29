NATO Ramstein Alloy drills taking place in Baltic countries

The exercises of the air forces of NATO countries and their partners Ramstein Alloy started in the airspace of the Baltic countries, headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces reported.
During the exercise, communications and control procedures, as well as aviation security, will be practiced. Among other things, the participants in the exercise will practice actions in the event of a communication failure, escorting an aircraft, detecting a slowly flying aircraft, and search and rescue operations.
In total, more than 20 aircraft will be involved in the exercises, including an aircraft of the early warning and control system AWACS E-3.