OSCE Media Freedom Representative expresses concern at increased attacks on journalists in Turkey

Teresa Ribeiro, OSCE Media Freedom Representative, expressed concern over attacks on journalists in Turkey. https://www.osce.org/representative-on-freedom-of-media/491144
On June 22, Mustafa Uslu, a reporter for the Ihlas News Agency (IHA), was reportedly beaten by four people, including the nephew of a local politician.
The service was immediately taken to the hospital with visible cuts and bruises. The police reportedly detained the suspect pending an investigation, and the remaining three suspects were temporarily released under judicial supervision.
On June 21, three construction company employees attacked Ibrahim Akkus, a journalist for the Yenica newspaper. Akkus visited the district municipality to verify his previous reports of alleged violations at a newly built public hospital in Samsun province. Akkush reportedly filed a criminal complaint with the police. The authorities identified and questioned the suspects and then released them pending investigation. According to media reports, Akkush has been previously threatened.
Ribeiro also recalled previous attacks on journalists Ahmet Atmaca of the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) and Hanifi Guzel of the IHA earlier this month. Police reportedly identified four suspects in the attack on Atmaca, who were released following interrogation and the conclusion of a trial.
“The safety of journalists is an indispensable prerequisite for media freedom. This means that journalists must be able to perform their journalistic activities without being intimidated, threatened or attacked. I hope that the relevant authorities will investigate the cases thoroughly and swiftly bring all perpetrators to justice,” said Ribeiro.
She stated that the OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on Safety of Journalists calls on participating States to “take effective measures to end impunity for crimes committed against journalists, by ensuring accountability as a key element in preventing future attacks, including by ensuring that law enforcement agencies carry out swift, effective and impartial investigations into acts of violence and threats against journalists, in order to bring all those responsible to justice, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies.”