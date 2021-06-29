Karabakh Parliament unanimously approves amendments to law on legal regime of martial law

At the initiative of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the National Assembly of Artsakh today convened a special plenary session chaired by Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, as reported the Parliament of Artsakh.
The package of bills on making supplements and an amendment to the Law on the Legal Regime of Martial Law and on making supplements to the Criminal Code was on the agenda. The bills were submitted by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh Hayk Khanumyan, who informed that the comments made during yesterday’s discussion on the bill had been accepted and incorporated in the bills.
The package of bills had been previously approved by the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly, and Chairman of the Committee Sevak Aghajanyan proposed to vote in favor of the bills.
After a discussion, the MPs exchanged views.
With 24 votes “in favor”, the bills were passed.