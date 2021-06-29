Israeli FM opens 1st embassy in UAE

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid opened the first embassy of the Jewish state in the UAE, AFP reported.
Israeli ministers have earlier visited the UAE, but the newly appointed Lapid is the highest-ranking Israeli to make the trip and the first to come on an official mission.
Since the US-brokered agreement to normalize relations between the countries was announced last August, Israel, and the UAE have signed numerous deals, from tourism to aviation to financial services.
During his visit, Lapid will also open a consulate in Dubai.