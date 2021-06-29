News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Israeli FM opens 1st embassy in UAE
Israeli FM opens 1st embassy in UAE
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid opened the first embassy of the Jewish state in the UAE, AFP reported.

Israeli ministers have earlier visited the UAE, but the newly appointed Lapid is the highest-ranking Israeli to make the trip and the first to come on an official mission.

Since the US-brokered agreement to normalize relations between the countries was announced last August, Israel, and the UAE have signed numerous deals, from tourism to aviation to financial services.

During his visit, Lapid will also open a consulate in Dubai.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos