News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan MOD has 'lost' dozens of soldiers
Azerbaijan MOD has 'lost' dozens of soldiers
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has ‘lost’ dozens of soldiers, Turan reported.

According to the source, “they were complaining about their merits being neglected, as well as the lack of support from the ministry”.

The wounded servicemen were complaining that their names weren’t on the list of medal recipients (some were rejected the status of veteran or disability category).

One of the demonstrators said he was wounded during a battle, but was told that he hadn’t participated in the hostilities.

Several demonstrators complained about government officials’ extortions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos