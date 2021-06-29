Azerbaijan MOD has 'lost' dozens of soldiers

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has ‘lost’ dozens of soldiers, Turan reported.
According to the source, “they were complaining about their merits being neglected, as well as the lack of support from the ministry”.
The wounded servicemen were complaining that their names weren’t on the list of medal recipients (some were rejected the status of veteran or disability category).
One of the demonstrators said he was wounded during a battle, but was told that he hadn’t participated in the hostilities.
Several demonstrators complained about government officials’ extortions.