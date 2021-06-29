Azerbaijan still investigating downing of Russian MI-24 helicopter, but not reporting info

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan is still investigating the downing of a Russian MI-24 helicopter during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, but isn’t providing information. This is what head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan Gyunay Salimzade told RIA Novosti.
Salimzade noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office will ensure adoption of a lawful decision on the issue.
On November 9, 2020, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that a Russian MI-24 helicopter had been downed in the airspace of Armenia. Two members of the personnel died, and one member was evacuated with a medium gravity injury.
Azerbaijan admitted that it had accidentally downed the helicopter, apologized and expressed the willingness to pay compensation to the Russian Federation.