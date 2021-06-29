Abu Dhabi to use face scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

Abu Dhabi will use face scanners to detect coronavirus infections in shopping malls and airports after a test on 20,000 people showed a high degree of effectiveness.
The technology can detect infections by measuring electromagnetic waves that change when the virus's RNA particles are present in the body, state agency WAM said. The results showed a sensitivity of 93.5%, which reflects the accuracy of the identification of the infected.
The scanner was developed by the EDE Research Institute in Abu Dhabi, part of the International Holding Co.