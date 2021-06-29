US is a much more important ally for Italy than China

The United States is a much more important ally for Italy than China, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said, Politico reported.
During a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome, Di Maio said that Sino-Italian commercial ties are absolutely incomparable with Italy's alliance with the US, as well as partnerships with NATO and the EU.
Italy, which was allocated the largest share of the EU's 209 billion euro pandemic recovery fund, now has much less demand for Chinese investment.
Earlier this month, Rome joined a US initiative called Build Back Better World, which the White House calls a constructive initiative to meet the huge infrastructure needs of low- and middle-income countries with a positive impact.