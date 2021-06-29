Police arrest suspect in theft of Picasso painting in Greece

The painting, donated to Greece by Pablo Picasso, will return to the National Gallery of Athens as it was found 9 years after the theft. Police have arrested a 49-year-old construction worker suspected of theft, AP reported.
Authorities said that in January 2012, Picasso's several arts were stolen from the National Gallery in Athens.
They were hidden in a dry riverbed outside Athens. Police found the paintings after the suspect was detained for questioning.
Picasso's work was donated to Greece in 1949 with a dedication in honor of the Greek people for his resistance to the German occupation during World War II.