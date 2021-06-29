News
Wednesday
June 30
News
Wednesday
June 30
Police arrest suspect in theft of Picasso painting in Greece
Police arrest suspect in theft of Picasso painting in Greece
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents, Culture

The painting, donated to Greece by Pablo Picasso, will return to the National Gallery of Athens as it was found 9 years after the theft. Police have arrested a 49-year-old construction worker suspected of theft, AP reported.

Authorities said that in January 2012, Picasso's several arts were stolen from the National Gallery in Athens.

They were hidden in a dry riverbed outside Athens. Police found the paintings after the suspect was detained for questioning.

Picasso's work was donated to Greece in 1949 with a dedication in honor of the Greek people for his resistance to the German occupation during World War II.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
