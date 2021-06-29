Armenia National Academy of Sciences ex-president: Large-scale weapons can only be produced with other countries

Armenia has modest resources, and it can’t independently produce a weapon that can help solve all the defense-related issues and be sold at the same time.
This is what former President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Radik Martirosyan told reporters today. According to him, such a weapon can’t be manufactured by a country with limited resources, but it can be manufactured with other countries.
He added that Armenian scientists already have such experience and emphasized that only five countries of the world sell weapons.