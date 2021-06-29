Head of health center in Armenia's Achajur submits resignation letter

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, director of Achajur Health Center in Tavush Province of Armenia, obstetrician-gynecologist Koryun Vardapetyan today submitted his resignation letter. According to our sources, Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Ghalumyan started repressing Vardapetyan for his political views after the recent snap parliamentary elections.
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Varapetyan informed that he has submitted his resignation letter due to circumstances and wants to change his workplace, adding that he wants to rest for a while and then seek a new job.
Touching upon his political views, Vardapetyan stated that he supports ‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc won seats in parliament following the elections), but didn’t campaign for the bloc.
Last year, Vardapetyan was fighting to make sure the only maternity ward in Achajur wasn’t closed down, but, by the order of Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, the maternity ward’s operation was suspended and many medical workers were fired.
Out of the 1,822 voters who participated in the snap parliamentary elections in Achajur, 1,367 cast their votes in favor of Civil Contract Party, while the remaining 248 voters voted in favor of ‘Armenia’ bloc.