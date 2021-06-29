News
Karabakh President receives relatives of servicemen declared missing in action during 44-day war
Karabakh President receives relatives of servicemen declared missing in action during 44-day war
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received relatives of servicemen who were declared missing in action during the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As reported the press office of the President of Artsakh, the head of state told the relatives about the search efforts and the activities being carried out for searches through different channels, as well as the obstacles and problems that the Azerbaijani side has caused.

Harutyunyan emphasized that the Government of Armenia, in close cooperation with the Government of Armenia and the Russian peacekeeping contingent, is doing everything possible to find out what happened to the missing in action. “The return of the captives and the issue related to the fate of our missing compatriots remain the number one issue on the government’s agenda, and all efforts are being made to make progress,” the President assured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
