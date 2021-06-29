News
Armenia acting MOD introduced to some samples of armament of military aircraft at Erebuni Airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today visited Erebuni Airport where Head of the Aviation Department of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Gagik Aslanyan and Commander of the Russian Military Base, Colonel Aleksandr Petrov introduced the aircraft available at the Military Base and their technical specifications, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

The acting defense minister was introduced to the potential of military aircraft in the cockpit and was also shown some samples of the armament of military aircraft.

The current state of cooperation of the army aviation forces of Russia and Armenia, as well as the course of on-duty joint service and the upcoming programs were discussed during the visit.
