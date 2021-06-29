News
Wednesday
June 30
News
Richard Kauzlarich: If the conflict is over, why is there a need for Azerbaijan President to wear a military uniform?
Richard Kauzlarich: If the conflict is over, why is there a need for Azerbaijan President to wear a military uniform?
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

If the conflict is over, why is there a need for Azerbaijan President Aliyev to wear a military uniform? This is what former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Kauzlarich tweeted in response to President Aliyev’s statement that “the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over and Armenia must determine borders with Azerbaijan”.

In a speech addressed to the Azerbaijani army’s top brass and a group of servicemen, Aliyev said the following: “Because there is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh, there is no concept of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
